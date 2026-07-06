Australia Signs Historic Defence Pact with Fiji | China Faces New Pacific Challenge | World News

Australia and Fiji have signed a landmark defence agreement called the Ocean of Peace Alliance, marking one of the most significant security partnerships in Australia's history. Signed in Suva by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, the treaty introduces a mutual defence obligation while expanding cooperation in cybersecurity, infrastructure, disaster response, education, labour mobility and economic development.But why is this agreement making global headlines?This video explains what the Australia–Fiji defence alliance is, why it matters for the Pacific region, how it fits into the growing geopolitical competition in the Indo-Pacific, and why China's expanding influence in the South Pacific has made the region a key strategic battleground.Watch to understand:0:00 What is the Ocean of Peace Alliance?2:25 Why Australia signed this historic treaty with Fiji3:15 What mutual defence obligations actually mean4:20 What Fiji gains from the partnership5:19 Why the Pacific Islands have become strategically importantFeaturing visuals and statements from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source