NORWAY SHOCK BRAZIL! Haaland Sends Neymar Out of Final World Cup | Brazil 1-2 Norway | Football

NORWAY SHOCK BRAZIL! Haaland Sends Neymar Out of Final World Cup
Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 dream is over.In one of the biggest shocks of the tournament, Norway defeated Brazil 2-1, knocking the five-time world champions out of the World Cup and ending Neymar's final World Cup campaign. Erling Haaland delivered when it mattered most, scoring a stunning brace to send Norway into the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in history.This video captures every emotion from three continents:0:00 Heartbroken Brazil fans watching in Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana0:45 Emotional reactions outside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey4:00 Massive celebrations in Oslo, where over 90,000 fans gathered near the Royal Watch exclusive fan reactions, emotional interviews, unforgettable celebrations, and the moment football history was made.