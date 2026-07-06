NORWAY SHOCK BRAZIL! Haaland Sends Neymar Out of Final World Cup | Brazil 1-2 Norway | Football

Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 dream is over.In one of the biggest shocks of the tournament, Norway defeated Brazil 2-1, knocking the five-time world champions out of the World Cup and ending Neymar's final World Cup campaign. Erling Haaland delivered when it mattered most, scoring a stunning brace to send Norway into the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in history.This video captures every emotion from three continents:0:00 Heartbroken Brazil fans watching in Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana0:45 Emotional reactions outside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey4:00 Massive celebrations in Oslo, where over 90,000 fans gathered near the Royal Watch exclusive fan reactions, emotional interviews, unforgettable celebrations, and the moment football history was made.

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