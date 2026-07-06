PM Modi Departs for Indonesia | Three-Nation Tour to Australia & New Zealand Begins | World News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from New Delhi on July 6, 2026, beginning a six-day, three-nation diplomatic tour covering Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand.The first stop is Jakarta, Indonesia, where PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Prabowo Subianto to deepen cooperation in trade, defence, maritime security, manufacturing, emerging technologies, education, and the Indo-Pacific. He is also scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora and visit the historic Prambanan Temple complex.The Prime Minister will then travel to Melbourne, Australia for the India-Australia Annual Leaders' Summit with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, focusing on defence, critical technologies, trade, investments, education, mobility, and people-to-people ties.The final leg of the tour takes him to Auckland, New Zealand, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in nearly 40 years. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic ties, implementing the recently signed Free Trade Agreement, and engaging with the Indian community.According to PM Modi's departure statement, the visit is aimed at strengthening India's Act East Policy, advancing the MAHASAGAR Vision, and reinforcing a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.Watch the visuals as Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Jakarta, launching one of India's most significant diplomatic engagements in the Indo-Pacific this year.

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