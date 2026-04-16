RCB vs LSG Highlights: Kohli Leads Charge as Bengaluru Dominate Lucknow | IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a commanding win over Lucknow Super Giants as Virat Kohli anchored a smooth chase. LSG struggled after Rishabh Pant retired hurt, collapsing to a low total. Clinical bowling and composed batting sealed an easy victory, boosting RCB’s title hopes.0:00 - RCB crush LSG by 5 wickets in a dominant display1:15 - Rasikh Salam Dar shines with 4-wicket haul2:20 - LSG record their lowest total of the season

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