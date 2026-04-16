MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

RCB vs LSG Highlights: Kohli Leads Charge as Bengaluru Dominate Lucknow

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 16 2026, 11:20 AM IST
Share this Video

Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a commanding win over Lucknow Super Giants as Virat Kohli anchored a smooth chase. LSG struggled after Rishabh Pant retired hurt, collapsing to a low total. Clinical bowling and composed batting sealed an easy victory, boosting RCB’s title hopes.0:00 - RCB crush LSG by 5 wickets in a dominant display1:15 - Rasikh Salam Dar shines with 4-wicket haul2:20 - LSG record their lowest total of the season

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

RCB vs LSG Highlights: Kohli Leads Charge as Bengaluru Dominate Lucknow | IPL 2026
Now Playing
RCB vs LSG Highlights: Kohli Leads Charge as Bengaluru Dominate Lucknow | IPL 2026
Atletico Shock Barca! Late Twist Sends Simeone’s Men to Champions League Semi-Finals | Highlights
Now Playing
Atletico Shock Barca! Late Twist Sends Simeone’s Men to Champions League Semi-Finals | Highlights
CSK Crush KKR By 32 Runs! Chennai Roars Back, Kolkata’s Nightmare Continues | IPL Highlights
Now Playing
CSK Crush KKR By 32 Runs! Chennai Roars Back, Kolkata’s Nightmare Continues | IPL Highlights
SRH vs RR Highlights: Ishan Kishan’s 91 Crushs Royals in Stunning 57-Run Win | IPL 2026
Now Playing
SRH vs RR Highlights: Ishan Kishan’s 91 Crushs Royals in Stunning 57-Run Win | IPL 2026
GT vs LSG Highlights: Gill 56, Buttler 60 Lead Titans to 7-Wicket Thriller | IPL 2026
Now Playing
GT vs LSG Highlights: Gill 56, Buttler 60 Lead Titans to 7-Wicket Thriller | IPL 2026
RCB vs MI Highlights: Patidar, Salt, Kohli sparkle as RCB crush MI by 18 Runs | IPL 2026
Now Playing
RCB vs MI Highlights: Patidar, Salt, Kohli sparkle as RCB crush MI by 18 Runs | IPL 2026
WWE WrestleMania 42: Five Massive RETURNS That Could Shock Las Vegas Fans
Now Playing
WWE WrestleMania 42: Five Massive RETURNS That Could Shock Las Vegas Fans
CSK vs DC Highlights: Samson’s 115 Powers Chennai to First Win of IPL 2026
Now Playing
CSK vs DC Highlights: Samson’s 115 Powers Chennai to First Win of IPL 2026
15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 78 Off 26 | RR Chase 202 vs RCB in 18 Overs
Now Playing
15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 78 Off 26 | RR Chase 202 vs RCB in 18 Overs
KKR vs LSG Highlights: Last-Ball Thriller as Mukul Choudhary Stuns Kolkata | IPL 2026
Now Playing
KKR vs LSG Highlights: Last-Ball Thriller as Mukul Choudhary Stuns Kolkata | IPL 2026

Entertainment

Shahrukh & Salman Skip Asha Bhosle Funeral? ‘Security Reasons’ Spark Debate
03:43
Now Playing
Shahrukh & Salman Skip Asha Bhosle Funeral? ‘Security Reasons’ Spark Debate
TOP 20 VISHU SONGS 2026 ULTIMATE DEVOTIONAL COUNTDOWN THAT DEVITEES MUST LISTEN TO ENGLISH
04:12
Now Playing
TOP 20 VISHU SONGS 2026 ULTIMATE DEVOTIONAL COUNTDOWN THAT DEVITEES MUST LISTEN TO ENGLISH
Baisakhi 2026: Top 20 High-Energy PUNJABI Hits | Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla & More
03:04
Now Playing
Baisakhi 2026: Top 20 High-Energy PUNJABI Hits | Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla & More
Kailash Kher Reacts to Asha Bhosle’s Demise | Emotional Tribute in Mumbai #Shorts
02:14
Now Playing
Kailash Kher Reacts to Asha Bhosle’s Demise | Emotional Tribute in Mumbai #Shorts

News

Trump’s BIG Move! 10,000 US Troops Enforce Hormuz Blockade | Global Oil Crisis Looms
03:07
Now Playing
Trump’s BIG Move! 10,000 US Troops Enforce Hormuz Blockade | Global Oil Crisis Looms
First Seaplane Test Successful on Tehri Lake | Tourism #Shorts
01:28
Now Playing
First Seaplane Test Successful on Tehri Lake | Tourism #Shorts
Middle East War Fuels EV Boom in Asia: VinFast & BYD Sales Surge as Oil Hits $100+ | Auto News
04:06
Now Playing
Middle East War Fuels EV Boom in Asia: VinFast & BYD Sales Surge as Oil Hits $100+ | Auto News

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?