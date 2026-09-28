IND vs WI Highlights: Kohli & Gill Centuries Power India to 8-Wicket Win | Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill smashed stunning centuries as India chased down West Indies’ 295/7 with ease in the first ODI. Kohli remained unbeaten on 139, while Gill scored 110 as India reached 300/2 in just 41.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav earlier starred with 4/40 as India secured a commanding eight-wicket victory and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. 0:00 — West Indies Post 295/7 After Strong Opening Stand 1:20 — Kuldeep Yadav’s 4/40 Turns the Game for India 3:00 — Kohli & Gill Centuries Seal India’s 8-Wicket Win