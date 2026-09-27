Inside Hurricane Polo: NOAA Hurricane Heroes Fly into 180 MPH Eyewall | World News

Inside Hurricane Polo: NOAA Hurricane Heroes Fly into 180 MPH Eyewall
NOAA Hurricane Heroes brave the terrifying 180 MPH eyewall of Hurricane Polo, capturing unbelievable footage from inside the storm’s massive eye and its stunning 'stadium effect.' Meanwhile, a waterspout forms off the coast as Polo’s powerful storm bands trigger intense weather, with huge waves battering Mexico’s Pacific coastline.
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