Shashi Tharoor Backs Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Claims | WATCH

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Shashi Tharoor Backs Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Claims

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 27 2026, 08:12 PM IST
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has backed Rahul Gandhi’s allegations concerning electoral rolls and election procedures, citing concerns raised after the Maharashtra elections and developments in West Bengal. Tharoor said recent revelations reported by The Indian Express were 'incredibly serious' and argued that the concerns raised by Rahul Gandhi over the past year now demand greater attention.

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