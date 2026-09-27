Shashi Tharoor Backs Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Claims | WATCH

Shashi Tharoor Backs Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Claims
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has backed Rahul Gandhi’s allegations concerning electoral rolls and election procedures, citing concerns raised after the Maharashtra elections and developments in West Bengal. Tharoor said recent revelations reported by The Indian Express were 'incredibly serious' and argued that the concerns raised by Rahul Gandhi over the past year now demand greater attention.
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