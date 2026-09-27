Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Attacks Amrapali | Family Picks Housemates’ ‘Bad Times’ | WATCH

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Attacks Amrapali
Bigg Boss 20 gets fiery as the family members of the contestants reveal whose 'bad times' they believe are starting. Aman names Asif, Uditi picks Rhiti, Arishfa points at Lovepreet, while Qazi names Amrapali. Scout chooses Arishfa, triggering a sharp verbal exchange between the two.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:28
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
03:02
Now Playing
11:02
Now Playing