MrBeast at Ramayana Event: ‘Jai Shree Ram’ | Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi | Entertainment News

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded Ramayana event as Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra joined global YouTube star MrBeast. MrBeast praised the film after getting a glimpse of it and later said 'Jai Shree Ram' during the event. The showcase also highlighted the cultural significance of Lord Hanuman and the traditional lighting of the diya.