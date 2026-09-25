Bigg Boss 20: Qazi vs Rhiti Tiwari Gets Uglier | Mahi Vij Calls Out Her 'JEALOUSY'

The Qazi vs Rhiti Tiwari clash reaches another level inside the Bigg Boss 20 house after the explosive captaincy Diss Battle. Rhiti openly admits that she 'hates Qazi' and questions why he gets so much attention in the show. Mahi Vij tells Aman that Rhiti’s frustration may stem from Qazi getting the limelight she wanted for herself. Rhiti later declares, 'I am a star of my own. I am Rhiti Tiwari!' as tensions continue to rise.