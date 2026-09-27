Delhi: Parvesh Verma SLAPS MAN During Road Inspection | Viral Video Sparks Row

Delhi: Parvesh Verma SLAPS MAN During Road Inspection
A video from Delhi’s Tilak Nagar shows PWD Minister Parvesh Verma appearing to slap a man who was recording him during a road inspection. NDTV reports that Verma pulled down the man’s mobile before the slap, after which a security guard intervened as the two appeared to confront each other. The video has triggered a political controversy.
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