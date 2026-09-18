iPhone 18 Pro Sale: Massive Queue Outside Delhi Store | Buyers Wait Overnight | Tech News

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iPhone 18 Pro Sale: Massive Queue Outside Delhi Store

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 18 2026, 11:12 AM IST
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Long queues formed in Delhi as eager buyers waited for the official sale of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Some customers arrived from outside the capital, while others said they had been waiting since 10 PM. With tokens and scheduled slots in place, Apple fans turned up early to get their hands on the latest iPhone models.

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