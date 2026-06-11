Knicks Stage Historic 29-Point COMEBACK to Stun Spurs in NBA Finals Game 4 | Sports News

The New York Knicks complete a legendary 29-point comeback to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals 2026 at Madison Square Garden. Down big for most of the game, the Knicks flip the script in the second half and stun the Spurs at the buzzer. OG Anunoby’s last-second tip-in seals one of the greatest Finals comebacks ever as the series is now tied 2-2.In this video:00:00 – Knicks Down 29 Points in NBA Finals Game 401:00 – Second Half Comeback Begins: Knicks Rally02:00 – OG Anunoby’s Game-Winning Tip-In Seals Victory

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