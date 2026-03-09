Nation Celebrates! Fans Across India Erupt After India Win THIRD T20 World Cup!

Massive celebrations erupted across India after the historic victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final where India national cricket team defeated New Zealand national cricket team by 96 runs. From Delhi to Mumbai, Ahmedabad to Ranchi and Chandigarh, fans flooded streets waving flags, bursting crackers and cheering loudly for Team India’s remarkable world championship triumph.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source