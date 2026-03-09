India Crush New Zealand by 96 Runs to Win 3rd T20 World Cup | Match Analysis

India Crush New Zealand by 96 Runs to Win 3rd T20 World Cup
India scripted history by defeating New Zealand by a massive 96 runs in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. A stunning batting show led by Sanju Samson and a deadly spell from Jasprit Bumrah powered India to their third T20 World Cup title, making them the most successful team in the tournament’s history.Hashtags:
