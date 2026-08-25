MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon
TRENDING :

What's Inside IMRAN KHAN LETTER? Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and 21 Captains' THREE Main Requests

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Aug 25 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Share this Video

A group of 21 former international cricket captains, including India legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have written to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding former Pakistan captain Imran Khan. The letter makes three key requests focused on Khan’s medical care, family access and implementation of a Supreme Court-directed medical assessment.The cricket legends have called for an independent medical assessment, restoration of weekly family visits and immediate treatment based on medical recommendations. The appeal was initiated by former Australia captain Greg Chappell and includes several renowned names from international cricket.The intervention has drawn attention because of the extraordinary cross-border group of cricketing greats backing the appeal for the former World Cup-winning captain.

Related Video

What's Inside IMRAN KHAN LETTER? Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and 21 Captains' THREE Main Requests
Now Playing
What's Inside IMRAN KHAN LETTER? Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and 21 Captains' THREE Main Requests
52 Girls, One Dream: Gujarat’s Football Revolution Takes Girls National
Now Playing
52 Girls, One Dream: Gujarat’s Football Revolution Takes Girls National
CWG 2026 | Arundhati Choudhary Wins Boxing GOLD | Family Celebration | Sports News
Now Playing
CWG 2026 | Arundhati Choudhary Wins Boxing GOLD | Family Celebration | Sports News
CWG 2026 | Priya Ghanghas Wins Boxing Gold, Bhiwani Celebrates | Sports News
Now Playing
CWG 2026 | Priya Ghanghas Wins Boxing Gold, Bhiwani Celebrates | Sports News
Lovepreet Singh Wins Silver In Men's +110kg as David Liti Claims Gold at CWG 2026
Now Playing
Lovepreet Singh Wins Silver In Men's +110kg as David Liti Claims Gold at CWG 2026
CWG 2026: Gyaneshwari, Bindiya Power India to Double Glory in Weightlifting | Sports News
Now Playing
CWG 2026: Gyaneshwari, Bindiya Power India to Double Glory in Weightlifting | Sports News
Neeraj Chopra's Winning Mantra | 'Consistency Matters More Than Distance'
Now Playing
Neeraj Chopra's Winning Mantra | 'Consistency Matters More Than Distance'
Jhandu Kumar Receives Hero's Welcome After Glasgow CWG 2026 Bronze
Now Playing
Jhandu Kumar Receives Hero's Welcome After Glasgow CWG 2026 Bronze
FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream XI REVEALED! Mbappe, Messi, Bellingham & Haaland Make Best
Now Playing
FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream XI REVEALED! Mbappe, Messi, Bellingham & Haaland Make Best
Spain World Cup 2026 Celebration | 2 Million Fans Flood Madrid After Historic Win Over Argentina!
Now Playing
Spain World Cup 2026 Celebration | 2 Million Fans Flood Madrid After Historic Win Over Argentina!

Entertainment

Is Parul Gulati a Cheater? Krystal & Shahneel Make Shocking Claims | Traitors 2 Controversy
04:36
Now Playing
Is Parul Gulati a Cheater? Krystal & Shahneel Make Shocking Claims | Traitors 2 Controversy
KK Birth Anniversary Special: Top 20 Heart-Touching Songs That Still Touch Our Souls
05:41
Now Playing
KK Birth Anniversary Special: Top 20 Heart-Touching Songs That Still Touch Our Souls
Harshita Gaur Interview | Mirzapur The Movie | Dimpy Pandit, Varoon Song & Her Acting Journey
12:08
Now Playing
Harshita Gaur Interview | Mirzapur The Movie | Dimpy Pandit, Varoon Song & Her Acting Journey
Alka Yagnik's Top 20 Monsoon Songs | Ultimate Rainy Season Bollywood Hits
05:28
Now Playing
Alka Yagnik's Top 20 Monsoon Songs | Ultimate Rainy Season Bollywood Hits

News

US’s BIG Warning To China! | Trump’s ‘Economic D-Day’ Targets IRAN SUPPORTERS | World News
04:26
Now Playing
US’s BIG Warning To China! | Trump’s ‘Economic D-Day’ Targets IRAN SUPPORTERS | World News
Heavy Rains SUBMERGE Gurugram Again! | Waterlogged Roads, Traffic Affected | WATCH
05:13
Now Playing
Heavy Rains SUBMERGE Gurugram Again! | Waterlogged Roads, Traffic Affected | WATCH
National Space Day 2026 | India’s ISRO Journey | Dr V Narayanan Speech | Must WATCH!
20:02
Now Playing
National Space Day 2026 | India’s ISRO Journey | Dr V Narayanan Speech | Must WATCH!

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

SpaceX First Earnings Report Explained | Elon Musk's Biggest Business Test After Historic IPO
11:02
Now Playing
SpaceX First Earnings Report Explained | Elon Musk's Biggest Business Test After Historic IPO
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?