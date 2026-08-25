What's Inside IMRAN KHAN LETTER? Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and 21 Captains' THREE Main Requests

A group of 21 former international cricket captains, including India legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have written to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding former Pakistan captain Imran Khan. The letter makes three key requests focused on Khan’s medical care, family access and implementation of a Supreme Court-directed medical assessment.The cricket legends have called for an independent medical assessment, restoration of weekly family visits and immediate treatment based on medical recommendations. The appeal was initiated by former Australia captain Greg Chappell and includes several renowned names from international cricket.The intervention has drawn attention because of the extraordinary cross-border group of cricketing greats backing the appeal for the former World Cup-winning captain.