Prashant Kishor Demands ‘Landslide Reforms’ In Election Commission | Questions BJP

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has called for comprehensive reforms in the Election Commission’s functioning, alleging that the ruling BJP or NDA’s influence is visible in aspects of the electoral process. His remarks come amid a political row over reported differences within the poll panel. The Election Commission has said differing views are part of institutional deliberations and that its final decisions have been unanimous. 00:00 – Prashant Kishor demands major Election Commission reforms 01:20 – ‘BJP influence’ claim sparks political debate 02:30 – ECI row, SIR and voter-list transparency questions