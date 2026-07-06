Brazil vs Norway Highlights: Haaland's Double Stuns Brazil | FIFA World Cup | Football News

Brazil vs Norway Highlights: Haaland's Double Stuns Brazil
Norway pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the FIFA World Cup 2026 by defeating Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16. Erling Haaland scored a sensational late brace after Ørjan Nyland's penalty save, while Neymar's stoppage-time goal couldn't stop Brazil's heartbreaking exit.In this video:0:00 Brazil vs Norway – Round of 16 Highlights1:30 Haaland Scores Twice to Shock Brazil2:30 Brazil Eliminated as Norway Reach Quarterfinals
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