Brazil vs Norway Highlights: Haaland's Double Stuns Brazil | FIFA World Cup | Football News

Norway pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the FIFA World Cup 2026 by defeating Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16. Erling Haaland scored a sensational late brace after Ørjan Nyland's penalty save, while Neymar's stoppage-time goal couldn't stop Brazil's heartbreaking exit.In this video:0:00 Brazil vs Norway – Round of 16 Highlights1:30 Haaland Scores Twice to Shock Brazil2:30 Brazil Eliminated as Norway Reach Quarterfinals

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source