England vs Norway 2-1 Highlights | JUDE BELLINGHAM SAVES ENGLAND! FIFA World Cup 2026 | Football

England are through to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals after an unforgettable 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in Miami. Jude Bellingham delivered another world-class performance, scoring twice—including the dramatic winner in the 93rd minute—to keep England's World Cup dream alive.Norway took the lead through Andreas Schjelderup before Bellingham equalized in first-half stoppage time following one of the most controversial moments of the tournament, when a goal kick struck an overhead camera cable and play continued. Norway thought they had regained the lead in the second half, but VAR ruled out Torbjørn Heggem's goal after Erling Haaland was judged to have fouled Elliot Anderson in the build-up.With the match heading towards penalties, substitute Morgan Rogers forced a save from Ørjan Nyland before Bellingham pounced on the rebound to seal England's place in the last four.Watch the complete highlights featuring:* Jude Bellingham's two goals* Andreas Schjelderup's opener* Erling Haaland's performance* VAR controversy* The overhead camera cable incident* Thomas Tuchel's reaction* England's dramatic comeback* World Cup 2026 quarter-final action

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