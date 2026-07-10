Christopher Nolan Brings The Odyssey to Paris | Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland & Lupita Nyong'o

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey made a spectacular debut at its French premiere in Paris, bringing together one of the biggest Hollywood casts ever assembled. Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, John Leguizamo and Christopher Nolan walked the red carpet for the highly anticipated IMAX epic based on Homer's legendary tale.In this video, watch the best red carpet moments, exclusive interviews, and celebrity appearances as Matt Damon explains why Odysseus remains one of history's greatest heroes, Tom Holland discusses playing Telemachus, Lupita Nyong'o reveals the importance of kindness in today's world, Anne Hathaway praises Christopher Nolan's filmmaking, and Charlize Theron shares what it's feels like joining the blockbuster cast.Shot entirely using cutting-edge IMAX technology, The Odyssey is already being called one of Christopher Nolan's most ambitious films ever. Featuring breathtaking visuals, an all-star ensemble cast, and a timeless story of war, family, survival, and homecoming, this is one of the most anticipated movie releases of 2026.0:00 Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Paris Premiere Begins1:30 Matt Damon, Zendaya & Tom Holland on the Red Carpet3:40 Exclusive Cast Interviews & Biggest Premiere HighlightsWatch all the biggest moments from the Paris premiere right here.Featuring:* Christopher Nolan* Matt Damon* Zendaya* Tom Holland* Anne Hathaway* Lupita Nyong'o* Charlize Theron* John Leguizamo

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