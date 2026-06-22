New Zealand Vs Egypt Highlights: Salah Inspires Stunning 3–1 Comeback Win for Pharaohs
Egypt produced a dramatic second-half comeback to beat New Zealand 3–1 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G clash. After going behind in the first half, Mohamed Salah led the turnaround with a goal and assist as Egypt overpowered the All Whites to secure a crucial group-stage victory.
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