India's women's team won the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, defeating Sri Lanka for their eighth title. The victory was accompanied by a major controversy as the team refused to accept the trophy from ACC chairman and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, a decision backed by the BCCI due to geopolitical tensions.

The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final concluded with India securing a commanding 72-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the Women in Blue lifting the record-extending eighth title on Sunday, September 13.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side avenged their 2024 final defeat to Sri Lanka. However, Team India’s historic victory was accompanied by a familiar off-field controversy when the Indian team chose to bypass receiving the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and the country’s Interior Minister.

Just like last year when the men’s team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, refused to accept the winner’s silverware from Naqvi because of geopolitical tensions, the women's squad stood in collective solidarity with the decision. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team didn’t receive the trophy directly from him, maintaining a firm stance that the board and players had agreed on.

Also Read: Asia Cup champs Indian women's team returns to Delhi after big win

BCCI Reveals Naqvi’s Reaction to India’s Trophy Snub

Team India’s refusal to accept the Women’s Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi became a major talking point following the conclusion of the tournament. Naqvi was present for the final, alongside BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and secretary Devajit Saikia at the Dubai International Stadium.

Speaking to the media upon arrival in New Delhi, Rajeev Shukla said Mohsin Naqvi didn’t object to the team's decision to bypass him, adding that the ACC chief simply presented the trophy to other officials and left without raising any issues.

“We discussed the matter among ourselves and decided that we would not accept the trophy from him. It was our collective decision. He (Naqvi) also did not raise any objection to it," Shukla told the reporters at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium.

“We informed our team accordingly, and he presented it to whoever he had to and then left," he added.

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In the Men’s Asia Cup last year, Team India defeated Pakistan three times, including the final, prompting a similar collective refusal to accept the accolades from Mohsin Naqvi in the wake of public sentiment following the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Naqvi even mocked the Indian Armed Forces on social media, which successfully carried out Operation Sindoor by targeting the terror camps in Pakistan, which led to Team India maintaining an unwavering boundary between sports and cross-border tensions.

Saikia Clarifies India’s Trophy Stance

Before Rajeev Shukla addressed the media, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia elaborated on the board's pre-meditated communication with the ACC. He stated that BCCI had informed the ACC chairman in advance that India would not participate in the trophy presentation if it followed the proposed format.

“We maintained our position based on that context. We had stated beforehand that we did not approve the manner in which they had planned the prize distribution ceremony,” Saikia told the reporters.

“We informed their chairman that if they proceeded with that specific system, we would not participate. Since they did not agree, we chose not to accept the trophy in that manner; we will collect it later,” he added.

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Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will head to Japan for the upcoming edition of the Asian Games, where they will begin their quest for a gold medal defence when they take on the hosts Japan in the quarterfinals at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on September 18.

The Women in Blue will likely meet Pakistan if the arch-rivals advance to the semifinals, with Pakistan facing Thailand in their quarterfinal.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana terms Asia Cup title win a good confidence booster