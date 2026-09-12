The Indian women's team returned to Delhi after winning the Asia Cup, defeating Sri Lanka in the final. However, in a significant move, the team did not accept the trophy from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, mirroring a past protest by the men's team.

Indian women's team, which clinched the Asia Cup title on Sunday, has returned to the national capital. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, the blockbuster opening pair, pacer Renuka Thakur, Bharti Fulmali and Nandani Sharma were among players spotted at the IGI Airport.

Dominant Final Performance

India produced a dominant all-round display to clinch the continental title, posting 183/5 before bowling Sri Lanka out for 111 in 20 overs, with a four-fer from Sree Charani (4/20). India’s batting effort was led by openers Shafali Verma (68 in 39 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Smriti Mandhana (59 in 39 balls, with five fours and three sixes), who put together a record 129-run partnership for the first wicket.

Record-Breaking Tournament for Indian Stars

Shafali emerged as the leading run-getter in the tournament this year, with 236 runs in five matches and innings at an average of 47.20, with a strike rate of 171.01, with three fifties and a best score of 68. Reaching the milestone in 24 balls, she also smashed the fastest women's Asia Cup fifty.

Following her was Smriti, with 213 runs in five matches at an average of 42.60, with a century and a fifty each. During the tournament, she went past Mithali Raj for most runs in women's international cricket and past Australian legend Meg Lanning for most international centuries. Spin twins Deepti Sharma (14 wickets in five matches at an average of 4.21, with best figures of 3/0) and Sree Charani (12 wickets at an average of 5.58, including 4/20 in the final) were among the top two wicket-takers in the tournament.

Trophy Controversy Overshadows Victory

Team India did not take the women's Asia Cup trophy from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi following their win over Sri Lanka in the title clash at Dubai. After the finals, while Sri Lankan players took to the stage to receive their runners-up medals, their skipper Chamari Athapaththu was awarded a cheque by Naqvi, who also happens to be the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

However, after Sri Lanka's award presentation concluded, the broadcast cut back to the post-match show in the studio. India was not present near the stage as Sri Lankan players received their honours.

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who had earlier given a post-match interview to broadcasters after the win, did not follow Athapaththu for the post-match presentation. There was no footage of India holding the trophy amid some raining confetti/fireworks, a usual sight after every tournament win.

However, before the presentation ceremony started, Team India was in a huddle of their own, with their head coach Amol Muzumdar addressing the team and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajiv Shukla giving the 'Fielder of the Match' medal to pacer Nandani Sharma, who took two catches in the match. Saikia spoke to the players and congratulated the team on their win.

Echoes of Men's Team Protest

The drama was witnessed last year too after Tilak Varma's masterclass helped India beat Pakistan in a nail-biting finale in the UAE; the post-match proceedings were delayed for around 90 minutes. Team India refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi amid tensions caused by cross-border terrorism.

After a long delay, the stage was set, but unexpectedly, an official removed the Asia Cup trophy from its place on a raised dais and carried it off the ground with him. Despite their refusal to accept the trophy, Team India still celebrated on the stage, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav mimicking his predecessor, Rohit Sharma's slow walk after the T20 World Cup final in 2024, and lifting the imaginary trophy alongside his teammates. Throughout that tournament, Team India players and the skipper did not shake hands with any Pakistan players/skipper during the toss or after the match and victories were dedicated to the Indian Armed personnel who led the 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. India's trilogy of matches with Pakistan saw the Men in Blue clean sweep their arch-rivals.

To this day, Team India has not received their trophy from the ACC chair, and the stalemate has seeped into the women's edition of the tournament as well, leading to the question if the women's trophy will also face the same fate. (ANI)