Following India's Women's Asia Cup 2026 win, the team boycotted the trophy presentation, refusing to accept it from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi. The incident escalated when a Pakistani fan praised Naqvi for leaving with the trophy, leading to widespread social media criticism and accusations of 'trophy theft'.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, found himself at the center of yet another post-match controversy following the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 13.

After Team India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs, avenging their 2024 final defeat, Harmanpreet Kaur-led side refused to collect the silverware from Mohsin Naqvi, mirroring the exact stance their male counterparts took the previous year, leaving the trophy unclaimed on the dais. Though Naqvi presented the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu, the Women in Blue opted not to collect the trophy and medals on the stage.

Naqvi had to eventually leave the venue without handing over the trophy to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, as the Indian players remained inside the dressing room in a repeat of the previous year's boycott.

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Pakistan Fan Lauds Naqvi’s ‘Trophy Theft’

After exiting the venue, ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi boarded a waiting car as crowds gathered outside the perimeter gates. The PCB chairman encountered a Pakistani fan, who appreciatively commended him for standing firm and refusing to hand over the silverware during the standoff.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a Pakistani fan was heard saying that India doesn’t deserve the trophy, indicating that the ACC chief was fully justified in holding onto the silverware amid the Indian team's boycott.

“Good job Sir, we are happy with you. They don't deserve this trophy," a Pakistan fan said.

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However, Mohsin Naqvi merely offered a subtle smile and waved from his vehicle as he was whisked away, choosing not to engage with the surrounding crowd. Earlier, Naqvi was heckled by a section of the Indian crowd inside the Dubai International Stadium, where he was called ‘Trophy Chor’, expressing their frustration over the men's team's similar boycott a year prior.

As ACC chairman, Naqvi apparently wanted to present the winner’s trophy personally to the Indian team rather than leaving it unclaimed on the presentation dais, but the impasse prolonged as the champions chose to stay inside the dressing room.

Naqvi Faces Backlash as Pakistani Fan Hails Trophy Standoff

Pakistan fan’s praise for Mohsin Naqvi’s refusal to hand over the trophy to the Indian team sparked a fresh wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with several Indian users criticizing the ACC chief and mocking the Pakistani supporter’s celebration.

Taking to their X handles, many Indian fans slammed Naqvi and the Pakistani supporter, with several posts mocking the situation and accusing the ACC chief of ‘stealing’ the trophy. Others pointed to the repeated trophy-presentation controversy involving India and Naqvi, while some users aimed at Pakistan’s cricketing fortunes amid the ongoing India-Pakistan rivalry.

However, some criticized Pakistan over its economic struggles, cricketing performances, and sporting setbacks, while one user sarcastically remarked that Naqvi appeared to be ‘aura-farming’ after once again leaving the stadium with the Asia Cup trophy.

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Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will head to Japan for the upcoming edition of the Asian Games, where they will begin their quest for a gold medal defence when they take on the hosts Japan in the quarterfinals at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on September 18.

The Women in Blue will likely meet Pakistan if the arch-rivals advance to the semifinals, with Pakistan facing Thailand in their quarterfinal.

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