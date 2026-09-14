Smriti Mandhana calls India's Asia Cup final win a 'confidence booster' after poor T20 form. She and Shafali Verma, the tournament's top scorer, hit a record 129-run stand as India beat Sri Lanka to clinch the continental title.

Indian opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, who played a massive role in India's Asia Cup final win over Sri Lanka on Sunday, reflected on India's recent performances in T20 tournaments, with the former terming the title win as a "good confidence booster". Shafali, who top-scored in the tournament, also spoke on how she has changed her approach towards tournament finals over the years.

Smriti and Shafali put on a record-breaking 129 run stand for the opening wicket, the highest in women's Asia Cup history for any wicket and the best partnership in any T20I tournament final in women's cricket, as they took India to a winning total of 183/5. Sri Lanka were boweld out at 111.

'A Good Confidence Booster'

Speaking in a video posted by BCCI after the match, Smriti reflected on India's performances in T20 tournaments since 2024, noting that it has not been that good. While Team India made strides in the ODI cricket with a historic ICC Women's World Cup win at home last year, the T20I format stays the one they are yet to crack fully, having finished in group stages of both ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and 2026 and ending as runners-up in previous T20I Women's Asia Cup to Sri Lanka, failing to defend 166 runs against SL at Dambulla. "2024 (women's Asia Cup final) was very disappointing. We made 160, we could not defend it. But I think after two years, it felt good to be playing the same opposition in the finals. Especially after three years of playing in T20 cricket, I do not think our team has done so well in tournaments. So I feel in that way, it is a good confidence booster. But we have to continue," said Smriti.

Praise for Shafali's 'Matured Innings'

Smriti also hailed her opening partner Shafali for her free-flowing knock of 68 in 39 balls, with nine fours and two sixes, highlighting her gap picking abilities. Shafali emerged as the leading run-getter in the tournament this year, with 236 runs in five matches and innings at an average of 47.20, with a strike rate of 171.01, with three fifties and a best score of 68. Reaching the milestone in 24 balls, she also smashed the fastest women's Asia Cup fifty. "Today's innings was a matured innings. You started off well but picked your gaps. A lot of things are said for the openers. I think it was not an easy wicket as you showed. The way you bat and took on right fielders, over mid-on and mid-off. So it was pretty cool to watch," she added.

Shafali on Changed Mindset

Shafali lauded Smriti for her advice on picking up the right gaps and pockets in the field at the right time and reflected on her changed mindset towards the finals over last few outings, which have resulted in her producing crucial knocks in 50-over WC final: 87 against South Africa and another fifty here at Dubai. "People talk really bad about openers, it is best to reply with your bat and I am happy we could do it in the finals. Earlier, I used to get really hyped about reaching the finals. But now, I keep things simple, keep going back to the basics, that I need to watch the ball and just react. Also, your cricket grows. When you are a good learner, you learn fast," she added.

Dominant All-Round Display

India produced a dominant all-round display to clinch the continental title, posting 183/5 before bowling Sri Lanka out for 111 in 20 overs, with a four-fer from Sree Charani (4/20).

India’s batting effort was led by openers Shafali Verma (68 in 39 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Smriti Mandhana (59 in 39 balls, with five fours and three sixes), who put together a record 129-run partnership for the first wicket. (ANI)