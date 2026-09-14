Team India won their eighth Women's Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs, but the victory was overshadowed by off-field drama. During the presentation, ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi was heckled by the crowd with 'Trophy Chor' chants, and the Indian team, following a BCCI directive, refused to accept the trophy from him.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, was at the centre of attention after Team India’s record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title win at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 13.

The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, defeated defending champions Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final, avenging their 2024 final defeat. After posting a total of 183/5 in 20 overs, thanks to an opening 129-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana (59) and Shafali Verma (68), Indian bowlers bundled out Sri Lanka for 111 in 20 overs, losing five wickets for just 11 runs.

Shree Charani (4/20) and Deepti Sharma (3/19) spun a web over the opposition batters through the middle overs, dismantling the chase completely. However, the dominant display on the pitch was starkly matched by dramatic scenes off it during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: Women's Asia Cup: India refuse trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

Naqvi Heckled by Indian Crowd in Dubai

As Team India clinched their record-extending title, the presentation ceremony quickly devolved into chaos. ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi was one of the chief guests for the final and stepped up to oversee the proceedings, immediately drawing intense backlash from sections of the crowd.

A section of the Indian crowd did not hesitate to show their anger and frustration after Naqvi allegedly refused to hand over the Asia Cup Trophy to the Indian men’s team, which won the continental tournament a year prior under similar cross-border tensions. Replicating the board protocol from previous disputes, the Women in Blue maintained a firm stance, skipping the presentation dais and avoiding collecting the trophy directly from Naqvi.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a section of the Indian crowd was heard shouting ‘Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor’, as the ACC chief exited the venue after presenting the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu.

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Just like last year, Mohsin Naqvi didn’t present the silverware to the Indian women’s team, as Harmanpreet Kaur and her girls refused to step up to the podium, letting the dramatic administrative fallout cast a heavy shadow over an otherwise stellar title defense.

Since the Pahalgam terror attack, India has maintained a strict stance on cross-border sporting engagements, with administrative standoffs increasingly bleeding into regional tournaments. India’s no-handshake policy in cricket, coupled with sharp diplomatic lines drawn over security concerns, has turned routine presentation ceremonies into high-stakes flashpoints.

‘This is BCCI’s Stance’

Speaking at the post-match presentation, India head coach Amol Muzumdar addressed the Women in Blue’s refusal to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, throwing his full weight behind the board's protocol.

“The stand has been taken by the BCCI. We stand by it. For us, this tournament is over. We are the champions. That's good enough. This tournament is over. Officially over for us," Muzumdar said.

“It was on the big board that India, the champions of the Asia Cup 2026. We are happy that we've turned out to be champions. Now, we look forward to the Asian Games," he added.

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Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will head to Japan for the upcoming edition of the Asian Games, where they will begin their quest for a gold medal defence when they take on the hosts Japan in the quarterfinals at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on September 18.

The Women in Blue will likely meet Pakistan if the arch-rivals advance to the semifinals, with Pakistan facing Thailand in their quarterfinal.

Also Read: Deepti Sharma's parents laud women's team for Asia Cup 2026 triumph