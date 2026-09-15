England white-ball coach Brendon McCullum has urged pacer Brydon Carse to 'get his house in order' and make better decisions off the field. Carse was recently arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, leading to his omission from squads.

England white-ball coach Brendon McCullum has urged pacer Brydon Carse to “get his house in order” and focus on making the right decisions both on and off the field if he wants to push for a return to England’s squads. The England head coach stressed that Carse remains a quality cricketer, but needs to be fully prepared physically and personally to take his next opportunity. Last month, Carse was stood down from England’s Test squad after he was briefly arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly outside a bar while celebrating Durham’s County Championship victory with his teammates. Derbyshire Police have since confirmed that they are investigating an alleged assault linked to the incident, although Carse’s involvement, if any, remains unclear. Carse was also left out of England's squads for both the third Test against Pakistan and their white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

'Get your house in order'

"As far as Carsey (Brydon Carse) is concerned, it's important for Carsey that he gets his house in order. We know he's an excellent cricketer who has done well when he's played for England. It's a good chance for him now to get his house in order and then push for selection for the next opportunity that arises," McCullum said as per Cricinfo. "I've spoken to Carsey a lot. Again, it's the same message, not just to the guys within the squad at the moment, but also to those who have got aspirations of representing England in white-ball cricket over the next 12 to 18 months. We want to play the style of cricket that comes with responsibility, it comes with physical attributes which you need to be ready for. And you need to make good decisions off the field that allow you to be able to be the best version of yourself," he added.

History of Off-Field Conduct

Carse was previously disciplined for his off-field conduct in 2024, when he received a three-month ban, with a longer suspension, for historical breaches of the ECB’s betting regulations. Since then, he has established himself as a regular across formats for England and was their leading wicket-taker during last winter’s Ashes series in Australia. (ANI)