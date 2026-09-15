Ghaziabad Cricket Association defeated MDCA Meerut Red, led by Prince Yadav's 74*. In another match, DCAA Cricket Association Agra posted a 73-run win over Muzaffarnagar Cricket Association, with Mayank Tiwari hitting a half-century.

Ghaziabad cruises past Meerut Red

Ghaziabad Cricket Association chased down MDCA Meerut Red with 22 balls to spare, while DCAA Cricket Association Agra posted a commanding 73-run win over Muzaffarnagar Cricket Association, in two one-sided results from the 17th Master Vaibhav T20. Batting first, MDCA Meerut Red were bowled out for 146 in 19.3 overs. Vishvendar Chaudhary set the tone with a brisk 34 off 18 balls, and Satyam Sangu added 31, but regular wickets kept the total below par as Prince Yadav, Ayush Chaudhary, and Nishant Thakur each took two wickets, according to a press release.

Ghaziabad lost two early wickets before Prince Yadav and Shantanu Singh took over, sharing an unbroken stand to steer the chase home. Yadav struck an unbeaten 74 off 44 balls, and Singh finished on 51 not out off 31, as Ghaziabad reached 147/2 in 16.2 overs.

Agra secures dominant win

While batting first, Agra posted 189 all out in 20 overs. Lakshya Rathor gave them a fast start with 28 off 15 balls, and Mayank Tiwari anchored the innings with 52 off 32, well supported by Jatin Chauhan's 32.

Muzaffarnagar's chase never recovered from an early setback. Himesh Krishna hit back with a rapid 53 off 22 balls, but the rest of the order fell away, and Muzaffarnagar were bowled out for 116 in 16.4 overs.

Tournament Director praises young talent

"It's been a terrific day of cricket at the 17th Master Vaibhav T20. Both Ghaziabad and Agra showed exactly the kind of quality this tournament is built to bring out, and performances like Prince Yadav's and Mayank Tiwari's are a reminder of why this platform matters for young cricketers in Uttar Pradesh," Yudhvir Singh, Director, Meerut District Cricket Association said. (ANI)