Brighton Vs Chelsea 3-0 Highlights | Blues Hit Rock Bottom in EPL 2026 Shocker

Brighton Vs Chelsea 3-0 Highlights
Brighton delivered a stunning 3-0 win over Chelsea, exposing major flaws in the Blues’ setup. Early dominance, relentless pressure, and clinical finishing sealed the result. Chelsea failed to score again, extending their poor run and raising serious questions over form, tactics, and dressing room confidence.0:00 Brighton and Hove Albion thrash Chelsea 3-0 in dominant display0:50 Chelsea struggle badly, no control in midfield1:50 Fans chant against manager Liam Rosenior
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