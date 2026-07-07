USA vs Belgium Highlights: Red Devils Crush Hosts 4-1, End America's World Cup Dream | Football

Belgium outclassed hosts USA 4-1 in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash, ending the Americans' dream run. Charles De Ketelaere starred with a brilliant brace, while Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory. Belgium now face Spain in a blockbuster quarter-final showdown.In this video:0:00 Belgium Crush USA 4-1 | World Cup Dream Ends1:30 De Ketelaere Double & Tillman Free-Kick Drama2:30 Lukaku Seals Victory | Belgium Set Up Spain Clash

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