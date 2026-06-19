Ever wondered if aloe vera can help you grow new plants from cuttings? We break down how to use it, which plants love it, and why this simple hack works so well for your garden.

Natural Rooting Hormone: For anyone who loves gardening, growing new plants from cuttings is a super affordable and easy method. But it can be quite disappointing when a cutting dries up or just refuses to grow roots. This is where aloe vera comes in as a natural hero. The enzymes, vitamins, and minerals in aloe vera give the cutting an initial nutritional boost, which can increase its chances of staying healthy and developing roots.

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So, what makes aloe vera so special?

Aloe vera isn't just great for your skin and hair; it's a fantastic friend to your plants too. Its gel naturally helps retain moisture and can prevent cuttings from drying out. That's why many gardeners use it as a natural rooting booster. It's also an easy and homemade alternative to chemical-based products.

How to use it before planting a cutting

If you're about to plant a cutting, you can simply dip its lower end into some fresh aloe vera gel. After that, plant the cutting in the soil. The aloe vera gel helps form a protective layer around the cutting and can create a favourable environment for root development. This greatly improves the chances of the plant growing successfully.

Aloe vera water can also work wonders

Besides applying the gel directly, aloe vera water can also be very beneficial for plants.

How to make aloe vera water

Take one fresh aloe vera leaf.

Scoop out all the gel from it.

Blend the gel well in 1 litre of water.

Strain the mixture and pour it on your plants.

Use this solution once every 15 to 20 days.

This mixture can help give your plants extra moisture and nutrition.

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Which plant cuttings show the best results?

You can use aloe vera for many types of cuttings. It works well for plants like Money Plant, Pothos, Rose, Jade Plant, Hibiscus, and some succulents. However, every plant has different needs, so before you try this on a new plant, it's important to understand its specific requirements. With the right care, you're more likely to see better results.

Some important tips to remember

Always use fresh aloe vera gel.

Do not use rotten or spoiled leaves.

Don't apply too much gel; a thin layer is enough.

Make sure you use well-draining soil.

Avoid overwatering the cutting.

Keeping these points in mind can help your cuttings stay healthy.

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Make your garden lush on a low budget

If you want to make your garden greener without spending a lot of money, aloe vera can be a very useful home remedy. It's easily available and you don't need any expensive products. When used correctly, it can really help with the initial care of your cuttings and add new life to your garden.