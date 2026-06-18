Want your garden to be a riot of colours this July and August? We tell you which flowers to plant just before the rains hit, so you get non-stop blooms for months. Here are 5 fantastic monsoon plants like Balsam, Zinnia, and Marigold that will make your garden come alive all season.

If you want your garden to be bursting with colourful flowers during the July and August rains, you should plant some special flowering plants right now, either in late June or early July. The monsoon season is the best time for these plants to grow quickly and flower continuously. If you plant them at the right time, they'll beautify your garden all season long with very little maintenance. Let's check out 5 flowers that bloom the most during the rainy season.

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Balsam

Balsam is probably the most popular monsoon flower. It loves a bit of sunlight and moist soil. As soon as the July rains start, it begins to flower non-stop. You can find it in pink, white, red, and purple, and it really adds a lot of beauty to the garden. Just make sure you water it regularly and plant it in soil that drains well, and it will keep flowering for a long time.

Portulaca

Portulaca is known for its bright and eye-catching flowers. This plant grows really fast in the rainy season and gives you constant flowers from July to August. The best part is, it doesn't need much care. You can easily plant it in pots or even in garden beds. Its colourful varieties will make your whole garden look vibrant.

Zinnia

Zinnia is another flower that blooms beautifully during the monsoon. If it gets good sunlight and fertile soil, it produces large, attractive flowers. Zinnias planted in July will keep blooming through August and even beyond. They also attract butterflies and bees, which adds to the natural beauty of your garden.

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Marigold

Marigold is a classic favourite in Indian gardens. Its growth speeds up during the monsoon, and the plant starts flowering quickly. The yellow and orange flowers last for a long time. A good tip is to keep removing the dried flowers; this encourages new blooms and makes the plant bushier.

Vinca

Vinca is a fantastic plant that does well in both summer and the rainy season. If you plant it in July, it will start flowering continuously from August onwards. Available in pink, white, purple, and red, this plant keeps blooming for a long time even with less water and care. It's a great choice for both home gardens and balconies.

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