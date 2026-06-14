Tired of how expensive berries are at the market? Well, you can actually grow some of the priciest ones right at home. It's super easy, and you don't need a big garden—a small balcony or terrace is enough. Wondering which ones to plant? We've got you covered.

We all know berries are great for our health, but buying them from the market can really burn a hole in your pocket. But what if we told you that you can easily grow some of these berry plants yourself? Yes, you can grow them on your balcony, terrace, or even in a small garden patch. With the right care and enough sunlight, these plants will give you delicious and nutritious fruits right at home. So, let's look at four such berries that you can easily plant.

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Strawberries Grow Well in Small Spaces

If you go to buy strawberries from the market, you'll find they are quite expensive. But if you have a little bit of space, you can easily grow them in a pot or even a hanging basket at home. The plant needs about 5 to 6 hours of sunlight every day. Strawberries can be grown without much fuss if you use fertile, well-draining soil and water them regularly. Just remember to plant them in the winter season instead of the summer.

Plant a Mulberry (Shahtoot) Tree

Mulberry, or shahtoot, is a fruit that's packed with flavour and nutrients. You can plant a dwarf or grafted variety in a large pot. If you prune it from time to time, the plant won't spread out too much. You can easily place it on your terrace in a big pot. It will start giving you fruit after a few years.

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Grow Blueberries at Home

Blueberries are considered a superfood, and they come with a super high price tag. But you can easily grow them in a container. For this, you'll need soil that is slightly acidic. The plant stays healthy and produces good fruit with regular manure and plenty of sunlight.

Phalsa is Easy to Plant

Phalsa is a very popular fruit in India during the summer. Its small, purple fruits are delicious and also have a cooling effect on the body. The phalsa plant can be grown in a large pot and doesn't require a lot of maintenance. If you have enough space on your terrace, you can plant it in a large tank or pot.

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