Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2026 with these 5 easy homemade snacks. From crispy namak pare and samosas to sweet shakar pare and coconut burfi, these festive recipes are perfect for family gatherings.

Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating family, traditions, and of course delicious food. Apart from the usual desserts, preparing some yummy homemade snacks will add more joy to your celebration. For those who are searching for simple Raksha Bandhan recipes without using many ingredients, try these five simple ideas.

1. Namak Pare

Ingredients: 2 cups maida, ½ teaspoon ajwain, ½ teaspoon salt, 3 tablespoons oil or ghee and water as needed.

How to make:

Start by combining maida, ajwain, salt, and oil in a bowl.

Use your fingers to rub the mixture together until it looks like breadcrumbs.

Then, slowly add water to the mixture and knead it into a firm dough. Let the dough rest for 15 to 20 minutes.

After that, roll it out into a thin sheet and cut it into small diamond-shaped pieces.

Heat some oil in a pan over medium heat and deep-fry the pieces until they're crisp and lightly golden.

Finally, let them cool before serving.

2. Shakar Pare

Ingredients: 2 cups maida, 3 tablespoons ghee, water as needed, ¾ cup sugar and ¼ cup water.

How to make:

First mix together maida and ghee, then add water and knead until you get a firm dough.

Next, roll it out and cut it into small pieces.

Heat some oil in a pan over medium-low heat and fry these pieces until they're golden and crispy.

Boil some sugar and water in a separate pan until you get a syrup that's slightly sticky.

Once the fried pieces are done, add them to the syrup and mix until they're fully coated.

Finally, let them cool down completely before serving.

3. Aloo Samosa

Ingredients: 2 cups maida, 3 tablespoons oil, 3 boiled potatoes, ½ teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon coriander powder, ¼ teaspoon red chilli powder, salt and oil for frying.

How to make:

Start by combining maida, oil, salt, and water to form a firm dough. Let it rest for 20 minutes.

Mash some potatoes and mix them with cumin, coriander powder, chilli powder, and a pinch of salt.

Divide the dough into portions and roll each one out. Cut each rolled-out portion in half and shape each half into a cone.

Fill the cone with the potato mixture and seal the edges to keep everything inside.

Finally, deep-fry the cones on medium-low heat until they're crispy and golden brown.

4. Besan Pakora

Ingredients: 1 cup besan, 1 onion sliced, 1 green chilli chopped, ½ teaspoon ajwain, salt, red chilli powder and water. Oil is needed for frying.

How to make:

Start by mixing together besan, onion, green chilli, ajwain, salt, and chilli powder.

Gradually add water to the mixture, stirring until you get a thick batter.

Next, heat some oil in a pan and carefully drop small portions of the batter into it.

Fry until they're crisp and golden, then serve hot and enjoy!

5. Besan Ladoo

Ingredients: 1 cup besan, ¼ cup ghee, ½ cup powdered sugar, ½ teaspoon cardamom powder and chopped nuts for garnish.

How to make:

Heat ghee in a pan and add besan.

Roast it patiently over low heat, stirring continuously, until fragrant and golden.

Allow it to cool slightly before mixing in powdered sugar and cardamom. Shape the mixture into ladoos and garnish with nuts.

6. Coconut Barfi

Ingredients: 2 cups grated coconut, 1 cup sweetened condensed milk and ½ teaspoon cardamom powder.

How to make:

First grease a tray with some ghee, just a light coating will do.

Next, cook some coconut and condensed milk together in a pan over low-medium heat.

Stir regularly so it doesn't stick or burn. Keep cooking until the mixture thickens up and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

Add some cardamom to give it a bit of flavor.

Then, transfer the mixture to the tray you greased earlier and use a spatula or something to flatten it out. Let it cool down and set before you cut it into squares.

A Homemade Raksha Bandhan Spread

You can add some excitement to your Raksha Bandhan celebration with a variety of snacks like crunchy namak pare and samosas, or some sweets like barfi and ladoo. The best part is, when you make them at home, you get to decide how spicy you want them to be, and serve them fresh with your favourite sweets. This way, you can enjoy the festival with a mix of tasty treats that everyone will love.

Also read: Leftover Bread Sitting in Your Kitchen? Try This Quick and Crispy Masala Bread Recipe