4 5 Image Credit : chatgpt

How to make a cake without an oven?

Take a heavy-bottomed kadai and put it on the stove. Add some salt inside and preheat it for 2-3 minutes. Next, place a small stand inside the kadai and put your cake mould on top of it. Cover the kadai with a lid and let the cake cook on a medium-low flame for about 10-15 minutes. To check if it's done, just poke a toothpick into the centre. If the toothpick comes out clean, your cake is ready! Let it cool for a bit before you take it out of the mould.