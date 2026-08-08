Want Homemade Cake Without an Oven? This Simple Biscuit Recipe Takes Only 10 Minutes
Craving a homemade cake but don’t have an oven? Try this quick biscuit cake recipe that takes just 10 minutes to prepare. With simple ingredients and no oven needed, it’s perfect for easy dessert cravings.
15
Image Credit : chatgpt
Easy Biscuit Cake.. Magic in 10 minutes
When kids come home from school asking for snacks, or you feel hungry after work, this cake is the perfect solution. It's a healthy alternative to junk food and gets ready in a flash. You can whip it up with just a few things from your pantry, making it a great evening snack or a special treat.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : chatgpt
Ingredients Needed
To make this biscuit cake, first grab 2 packets of chocolate or Marie biscuits. You'll also need one cup of milk, half a teaspoon of baking powder, and one teaspoon of cocoa powder. Add one or two tablespoons of sugar if you like it extra sweet. Also, keep a little butter or ghee handy to grease the cake mould.
35
Image Credit : chatgpt
Biscuit Cake Preparation Method
First, break the biscuits into small pieces and put them in a mixer. Grind them into a fine powder. Biscuits are already sweet, so you won't need much sugar, but add a little if you want more sweetness. Now, transfer the biscuit powder to a bowl. Add the baking powder and cocoa powder and give it a good mix. Then, slowly pour in the milk while mixing, until you get a smooth cake batter that's not too thick or too thin. Finally, grease a steel bowl or cake mould with butter or ghee and pour the batter in.
45
Image Credit : chatgpt
How to make a cake without an oven?
Take a heavy-bottomed kadai and put it on the stove. Add some salt inside and preheat it for 2-3 minutes. Next, place a small stand inside the kadai and put your cake mould on top of it. Cover the kadai with a lid and let the cake cook on a medium-low flame for about 10-15 minutes. To check if it's done, just poke a toothpick into the centre. If the toothpick comes out clean, your cake is ready! Let it cool for a bit before you take it out of the mould.
55
Image Credit : chatgpt
Ready with chocolate syrup and dry fruits
To finish it off, you can pour some chocolate syrup on top. Or, sprinkle some chocolate chips or dry fruits to make it look and taste even better. Once you try this super easy, no-oven biscuit cake, you'll definitely want to make it again and again.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos