Discover how to make delicious Pineapple Sago Payasam for Onam 2026. This creamy, fruity and festive Kerala-style dessert is easy to prepare and perfect for adding a sweet touch to your Onam Sadya.

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Ingredients

Pineapple – 2 cups, finely chopped Sago (Chowwari) – ½ cup Jaggery – 1½ cups Thin coconut milk (second extract) – 2 cups Thick coconut milk (first extract) – 1 cup Condensed milk – ½ cup Cardamom powder – ½ teaspoon Dry ginger powder – ½ teaspoon Cumin powder – ½ teaspoon Vanilla essence – ½ teaspoon Ghee – 1 tablespoon Cashews – as needed Raisins – as needed

Here's how to make it

First, heat two spoons of ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add the finely chopped pineapple pieces to it. Sauté them well, then melt the jaggery, strain it to remove any impurities, and add it to the pan.

Next, add the sago that you've soaked in water. Pour in the thin coconut milk and let everything cook properly until the sago turns soft and translucent.

Once the mixture starts to thicken, stir in the condensed milk. Lower the flame and add the thick coconut milk. Gently heat it through, but be careful not to let it boil.

Now, add the cumin powder, dry ginger powder, cardamom powder, and vanilla essence. Give it a final stir and take the pan off the stove.

For the finishing touch, fry some cashews and raisins in ghee and use them to garnish the payasam. You can serve this delicious dessert either hot or chilled.

With the sweetness and slight tang of pineapple, the earthy flavour of jaggery, and the richness of coconut milk, this Pineapple-Sago Payasam is a unique and wonderful addition to any Onam sadya.