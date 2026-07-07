Researchers at the Australian National University (ANU), led by Adam Bode, have just published a new study. They collected data from 1,556 people in love from around the world to understand the different ways people experience love.

Ever wondered why everyone seems to experience love differently? Well, a new study by researchers in Australia has some answers. It says that when it comes to love, people can be sorted into four main types.

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The study was led by researcher Adam Bode and his team at the Australian National University (ANU). They collected data from 1,556 people in relationships across the world. Based on factors like passion, commitment, obsessive thinking, and sex, they divided lovers into four distinct categories.

Low on love and relationship intensity

About 20% of the people surveyed fall into this group. For them, the intensity of love and the relationship is quite low. They have less obsessive thinking, commitment, and interest in physical intimacy compared to others.

Moderate commitment and interest

This is the most common style, with about 41% of people in this category. They show a moderate level of commitment and interest in their love life. The study found that most people in this group are men, and they are less likely to have children.

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Constantly thinking about their partner, super committed

Making up about 29% of the sample, these are what the study calls 'obsessive lovers'. Their main traits are intense emotions, constantly thinking about their partner, and extreme commitment. The study found that about 60% of the people in this group are women.

Intense passion and commitment

This is a very unique group, making up about 10% of the people. For them, physical intimacy plays a huge role in their love life. They have sex about 10 times a week on average, and sometimes even up to 20 times! They are very passionate and committed. The study also notes that people in this group are more likely to travel and spend more money.

Why this study is important

Love is a big part of human evolution. It helps us form long-term bonds, have children, and stay connected. However, this study confirms that not everyone expresses love the same way. The research, which was published in the scientific journal 'Personality and Individual Differences', gives us a fresh perspective on how we understand love and relationships.

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