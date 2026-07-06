Marriage Psychology: Who Wins Husband’s Priority Battle, Wife Or Mother? Find Out Now!
In many Indian households, a common question after marriage is who a husband should prioritise first, wife or mother. While some support the mother and others the wife, psychology experts weigh in on this complex emotional dilemma.
Who should be the husband's first priority?
How should a husband be?
Psychology experts advise that a husband must continue to love and respect his mother. At the same time, his most important duty is to give his wife emotional security. A wife who feels her husband has her back helps build a stronger marriage. This positive bond directly affects the family atmosphere and how children are raised. If she constantly feels she is second best, it can create distance and misunderstandings.
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Patiently listening to both
Do not compare one with the other
When disagreements happen, many husbands either stay silent or pick a side. Experts say a husband should act as a mediator. His job is to understand both points of view, help them talk calmly, and find a solution without disrespecting anyone. A golden rule is to never compare his wife with his mother, or his mother with his wife. These are two very different relationships, and expecting them to be the same will only cause problems.
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Doing this brings more respect
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