When disagreements happen, many husbands either stay silent or pick a side. Experts say a husband should act as a mediator. His job is to understand both points of view, help them talk calmly, and find a solution without disrespecting anyone. A golden rule is to never compare his wife with his mother, or his mother with his wife. These are two very different relationships, and expecting them to be the same will only cause problems.

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