Monsoon Health: Pulmonologists at Hyderabad's Kamineni Hospital are warning that the monsoon's damp weather and household mold can make a simple cold and cough much worse, leading to serious lung problems

Doctors are asking everyone to be extra careful this monsoon. They have clarified that seasonal infections can worsen existing conditions like asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), pneumonia, and bronchitis. What might seem like a mild flu or cold in a healthy person could lead to life-threatening situations for those with chronic respiratory problems.

Experts suggest that you shouldn't just brush off a cough that continues long after a viral infection has passed. You must see a doctor immediately if you notice dangerous symptoms along with the cough, such as fever, chest pain or tightness, difficulty breathing, wheezing, a drop in oxygen levels, or blood in your phlegm. Many people start taking antibiotics on their own, but doctors have made it clear that using medicines without proper guidance is not a good idea at all.

The elderly, young children, and people with heart conditions need to be especially alert during this rainy season. If you feel breathless even while resting, or experience extreme weakness or confusion, you should recognise it as a sign that you need emergency medical care. Poor ventilation and mold on the walls at home can also irritate the airways and make the problem worse. For those with allergies, things can get even more difficult if they don't take proper precautions.

To avoid falling sick with respiratory problems this season, doctors advise keeping homes clean, dry, and well-ventilated. Patients with asthma and COPD should never stop their inhalers and regular medicines. Simple habits like washing hands frequently, covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough, and wearing masks in crowded places can prevent infections from spreading to others. The medical team at Kamineni Hospital stressed that identifying respiratory issues early can prevent serious consequences.