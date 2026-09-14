Garlic Benefits: Can Garlic Really Cut Down Your Bad Cholesterol? Read On
Garlic Benefits: Garlic is packed with tons of nutritional benefits. Experts say that eating just two cloves of garlic every day can help you keep several health problems away. Check here
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Garlic Benefits: Can Garlic Really Cut Down Your Bad Cholesterol?
Garlic is packed with many nutritional benefits. Eating just two cloves daily can help keep several health issues away. It contains strong antibacterial, antifungal, and antioxidant elements that protect your body from seasonal infections.
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Eating raw garlic improves gut health
Eating garlic every day helps boost your body's immunity and keeps you energetic. Experts suggest that having raw garlic on an empty stomach improves your gut health and can also prevent digestive problems.
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Eating garlic helps reduce bad cholesterol levels
Garlic contains a compound called 'allicin', which helps control blood pressure and improve blood flow. Eating garlic in moderation can lower bad cholesterol levels, prevent blockages in your arteries, and significantly cut down the risk of heart disease.
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Eating raw garlic can help prevent liver diseases
Eating raw garlic supports your body's natural detox process by helping to flush out toxins. When you pair it with a healthy diet, its active compounds also help stimulate your liver's function.
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Garlic helps relax blood vessels and lower blood pressure
Garlic is excellent for your heart's health. It relaxes the blood vessels and blocks the action of a hormone called 'angiotensin', which is known to increase blood pressure. This action helps lower your blood pressure. Over time, this can greatly reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke, and hypertension.
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Reduces bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol
Studies have shown that using garlic regularly helps manage cholesterol levels. It reduces bad cholesterol while increasing good cholesterol. This also helps keep your arteries flexible and free from 'plaque' buildup.
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Raw garlic improves insulin sensitivity
Raw garlic can improve your body's insulin sensitivity and help regulate glucose metabolism. It naturally brings down fasting blood sugar levels, which in turn lowers the risk of developing pre-diabetes.
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