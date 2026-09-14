Gardening Tips: How To Care For Hibiscus Plant This Festive Season
As the festive season approaches, proper care ensures your hibiscus (Gudhal) continues to thrive. These five crucial tips cover sunlight, watering, fertilisation, temperature protection, and pest management to keep your plant healthy and vibrant.
Of Gudhal festivity!
Gudhal – India's beloved hibiscus – lights up homes during the festive season. Gardeners want them to keep blooming. These tropical beauties thrive in warmth, flowering year-round. But cooler temperatures arrive with the holidays. They demand specific care to stay healthy and vibrant.
Ensure Ample Sunlight
Four to six hours — that's the daily sunlight hibiscus needs, even in cooler months. This keeps them strong. Potted plants? Place them on a south-facing balcony or terrace for best exposure. For ground plants, check: large trees or structures must not block their sun.
Manage Watering Judiciously
Root rot — that's the danger of overwatering. Soil holds moisture longer in colder weather. Only water hibiscus when the top inch or two of soil feels dry. Always water in the morning. And a key rule: make sure water never stands in pot trays. This protects roots from cold damage.
Adjust Fertilisation and Temperature
Winter arrives, and hibiscus plants rest. They don't need heavy feeding. Reduce or stop fertiliser completely. Start again when new growth begins in spring. Tropical varieties are delicate — they hate temperatures below 10°C (50°F). Protection is key. Nighttime drops below 16°C (60°F)? Move potted plants indoors to a sunny window. For ground plants, pile a generous mulch layer around the roots. Cover them with frost blankets on frigid nights; this gives them shelter.
Vigilance Against Pests and Humidity
Pests plague indoor hibiscus. Spider mites and aphids love dry indoor air. Inspect leaves regularly. Mist them, deterring pests. Wipe away any infestations.
Tips to the rescue!
Follow these tips. Your hibiscus will survive the festive chill, ready to burst into strong bloom next spring.
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