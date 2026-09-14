As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin, a Nashik sweet shop has introduced an extravagant 'Golden Modak' priced at Rs 27,000 per kilogram. This edible gold-coated sweet has become a viral sensation, while another iconic shop in Kolkata created a massive 1,100-kilogram modak for the festival.

Sweet shops all around India are serving special prasad for Lord Ganesha as the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations get underway. This holiday season, one store in Nashik has seized the stage by introducing an opulent "Golden Modak," which costs an astounding Rs 27,000 per kilogram. Sagar Sweets, situated at Vidya Vikas Circle in Nashik, has introduced the edible gold-coated confection. Besides this, the popular shop has introduced more than 25 varieties of ‘Modaks,’ which includes kaju, dry fruit, orange and malai.These gold modaks have gone viral, attracting a lot of customers and becoming the talk of the town.

During the celebration, modaks—rumored to be Lord Ganesha's favourite dessert—remain the customary favourite. And this year, the traditional seasonal delicacy has a whole new level of appeal thanks to its golden makeover.

Meanwhile, Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick, an iconic sweet shop in West Bengal’s Kolkata, has come up with a massive 1,100-kilogram ‘Modak’ this year, putting Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet at the centre of the festivities.

About Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Millions across India came together today to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, marking the birth of Lord Ganesha, a deity known as the remover of obstacles. Although Maharashtra has long been known for its festivities, the event has become much more popular in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Bringing home or installing handmade clay statues of Lord Ganesha is the first step in this multi-day celebration. Priests use the Prana Pratishtha ceremony to give the idol life. Aartis and prayers are held every day.

The multi-day celebration will culminate in Visarjan, when idols will be led by processions with traditional drum troupes to neighbouring bodies of water for ceremonial immersion, marking the end of the cherished deity.