- Home
- Lifestyle
- Buying Ilish This Monsoon? Don’t Make This Mistake—The Biggest Hilsa Fish May Not Be the Tastiest
Buying Ilish This Monsoon? Don’t Make This Mistake—The Biggest Hilsa Fish May Not Be the Tastiest
Whether it's the monsoon or peak Hilsa season, nothing makes a Bengali happier than Ilish on their plate. From Sorshe Ilish and Bhapa Ilish to simple fried Ilish, every dish made with this fish has a special taste.
17
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Guide to buying the best tasting Hilsa fish
For Bengalis, Ilish is a must-have, whether it's fried or in a curry like Sorshe or Bhapa Ilish. But when you're at the market, how do you know which fish to buy? And what's the ideal size for the best flavour?
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : Asianet News
Guide to buying the best tasting Hilsa fish
You need to keep a few things in mind to identify a good Ilish. Both river and sea Ilish have a torpedo-like shape, but there are differences. River Ilish is usually shorter and fatter, while sea Ilish is longer and more slender.
37
Image Credit : Asianet News
Guide to buying the best tasting Hilsa fish
You can also tell the difference by their colour. River Ilish is generally shinier and more silvery. Sea Ilish, on the other hand, is a bit less bright. Ilish from the Padma-Meghna basin has a distinct shape, almost like a pointed gourd (potol)—with a narrow head and tail, and a thick middle section.
47
Image Credit : Getty
Guide to buying the best tasting Hilsa fish
But the biggest way to tell if an Ilish is from the river or the sea is its taste. The real difference in quality and flavour becomes clear only when you eat it.
57
Image Credit : our own
Guide to buying the best tasting Hilsa fish
Many people believe that the bigger the Ilish, the better its taste. Some even call a large Ilish a 'paka Ilish' or 'ripe Ilish'. You can sometimes find fish weighing 2.5 to 3 kgs in the market.
67
Image Credit : our own
Guide to buying the best tasting Hilsa fish
However, the biggest fish isn't always the tastiest. Experts say that an Ilish weighing between one to one-and-a-quarter kilograms usually has the best flavour.
77
Image Credit : our own
Guide to buying the best tasting Hilsa fish
So, when you go to buy Ilish, don't just go by its size. Check its shape, colour, and weight. An Ilish that is around 1 to 1.25 kg is likely your best bet for a delicious meal.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos