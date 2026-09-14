What happens if you eat tomatoes every single day? A new study had 42 people do just that for 90 days to see the effects. The results are quite surprising and might just convince you to add more tomatoes to your daily meals.

We all know how tomato prices in India sometimes shoot through the roof and create a huge fuss. But most of the time, they are cheap and a staple in almost every Indian kitchen. But do you eat them daily? And what happens if you do? A team of researchers decided to find out.

They conducted a study where 42 people ate tomatoes every day for 90 days, and the results were truly amazing.

A Sharper Brain

The study involved people aged between 40 and 50. Initially, 47 people were chosen, but only 42 stuck with the tomato diet for the full 90 days. The main goal was to see how eating tomatoes affects the brain. The findings showed that the participants' brains became sharper. They could concentrate better, and their brain's processing speed increased. They even saw a small improvement in their memory.

An Active Brain

Participants found it easier to recall things from years ago, like events and names. The 42 people, who consumed tomato paste, noticed a significant improvement in their ability to focus on any task. The secret ingredient here is Lycopene, a compound in tomatoes. It improves blood circulation in the body and brain. It also fights inflammation, pain, and harmful molecules. This is what helps boost brain power, function, and memory. The study clearly showed that eating tomatoes has a very positive effect on the brain.

But it's not just about the brain. Tomatoes are great for your overall health too. They are packed with nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin K, and potassium. The study also highlighted that daily tomato consumption can help control blood pressure, protect heart health, and boost the body's immunity. After reading this, you'll probably want to make sure tomatoes are always on your shopping list.