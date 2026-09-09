Monsoon AC Care: This Affordable Trick Can Protect Your Outdoor Unit From Rust
Monsoon rains can damage your AC’s outdoor unit with moisture, dust and rust, affecting its performance. But a simple, affordable trick can help protect it and keep cooling efficient.
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AC Outdoor Unit Rain Cover
During the rains, your AC's outdoor unit gets hit by water, moisture, and dust. Over time, this can cause it to rust or even lead to gas leaks, which ruins its performance. A simple rain cover, available online for just ₹300 to ₹800, is the best way to prevent this damage. Here's how this small investment protects your AC.
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Protection from Rust
The rain cover shields the outdoor unit from direct rainwater, which means less moisture stays on it. Without a cover, the unit remains damp for longer, making its metal parts rust quickly. This simple cover reduces the impact of rain and stops rust. Remember to also clean the coils and fins regularly and make sure water doesn't collect around the unit. Fixing rust damage can cost thousands, so this cheap cover is a much smarter choice.
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Reducing Gas Leaks
When rust forms on the AC's copper coils and other metal parts, it can cause tiny leaks over time. This allows the refrigerant gas to slowly escape, making your AC less effective. You'll then have to spend a lot of money on a gas refill. A rain cover prevents this by keeping the unit dry and stopping rust before it starts.
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Precautions to Take During Monsoon
Always use a good quality rain cover for your outdoor unit, but make sure it doesn't completely block airflow. You should regularly clean the dust off the coils and fins. Also, ensure no water collects around the unit. If you think there's a gas leak, call a technician immediately. Even with a cover, don't skip your regular AC servicing.
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