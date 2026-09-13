Ganesha Chaturthi is a time for devotion and prayer. Discover powerful Lord Ganesha mantras, including the Ganesh Beej, Vakratunda Mahakaya, Siddhi Vinayak and Ganesha Gayatri mantras, along with their meanings and significance.

Ganesha Chaturthi is a revered Hindu festival celebrating Lord Ganesha, the deity traditionally worshipped for wisdom, prosperity and the removal of obstacles. Chanting Ganesha mantras during Puja is considered a meaningful way to express devotion and seek his blessings.

Different mantras are traditionally associated with different aspects of Lord Ganesha, including wisdom, concentration, auspicious beginnings, spiritual understanding and success. Whether you are performing a full Ganesha Chaturthi Puja or simply spending a few moments in prayer, these sacred chants can become a meaningful part of the celebration.

From the simple Ganesh Beej Mantra and the popular Vakratunda Mahakaya Mantra to the Siddhi Vinayak and Ganesha Gayatri Mantras, here are some traditional chants along with their meanings and significance.

Ganesha Chaturthi Mantras

These mantras can be recited during Ganesha Chaturthi Puja as an expression of devotion and to focus your thoughts and intentions.

1. Ganesh Beej Mantra

ॐ गं गणपतये नमः॥

(Om Gam Ganapataye Namah)

The Ganesh Beej Mantra is one of the simplest and most commonly recited mantras dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It can be chanted during Ganesha Chaturthi worship as well as during everyday prayer.

Meaning: Om represents the primordial sound, while Gam is the Beej Mantra associated with Lord Ganesha. Ganapataye refers to Lord Ganesha and Namah means “I bow to you.”

Taken together, the mantra is an expression of reverence to Lord Ganesha and a prayer for his guidance and blessings.

Significance: Traditionally, devotees chant this mantra while seeking Ganesha's blessings for:

Greater wisdom and understanding Improved concentration and mental clarity Auspicious beginnings Strength to overcome obstacles Peaceful and positive thoughts

2. Vakratunda Mahakaya Mantra

ॐ वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ। निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव शुभकार्येषु सर्वदा॥

(Om Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kurume Deva Shubha Karyeshu Sarvada)

The Vakratunda Mahakaya Mantra is a popular prayer to Lord Ganesha and is traditionally recited before undertaking an important task or auspicious activity.

Meaning: The mantra praises Lord Ganesha as the deity with a curved trunk and a magnificent form whose brilliance is comparable to millions of suns. It is a prayer asking him to remove obstacles from one's auspicious actions.

Significance: Devotees traditionally recite this mantra when seeking divine support and guidance before beginning something significant. It can be part of Ganesha Chaturthi Puja, meditation or an individual's regular prayer routine.

3. Ganapati Atharvashirsha Mantra

ॐ नमस्ते गणपतये। त्वमेव प्रत्यक्षं तत्त्वमसि। त्वमेव केवलं कर्तासि। त्वमेव केवलं धर्तासि॥

(Om Namaste Ganapataye Tvameva Pratyaksham Tattvamasi Tvameva Kevalam Kartasi Tvameva Kevalam Dhartasi)

The Ganapati Atharvashirsha is a traditional sacred text dedicated to Lord Ganesha. These verses praise him as the embodiment of ultimate truth and as the source of creation and sustenance.

Meaning: The mantra means, “I bow to you, O Ganapati. You alone are the manifest truth. You alone are the creator and the sustainer.”

Significance: Reciting this mantra is traditionally considered a way of seeking spiritual knowledge, wisdom and a deeper connection with Lord Ganesha. It can be included as part of a dedicated Ganesha Chaturthi Puja.

4. Siddhi Vinayak Mantra

ॐ श्री गणेशाय नमः। ॐ सिद्धि विनायकाय नमः॥

(Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah Om Siddhi Vinayakaya Namah)

The Siddhi Vinayak Mantra invokes Lord Ganesha in his form as Siddhi Vinayaka. This form is traditionally associated with accomplishment, progress and the removal of obstacles.

Meaning: The mantra means, “I bow to Lord Ganesha. I bow to Siddhi Vinayaka, the Lord who guides one toward accomplishment and fulfillment.”

Significance: Devotees traditionally chant this mantra while praying for success, progress and the completion of their goals. It can be recited during Ganesha Chaturthi Puja or before starting an important task.

5. Ganesha Gayatri Mantra

ॐ एकदन्ताय विद्महे। वक्रतुण्डाय धीमहि। तन्नो दन्तिः प्रचोदयात्॥

(Om Ekadantaya Vidmahe Vakratundaya Dhimahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat)

The Ganesha Gayatri Mantra is a traditional prayer seeking Lord Ganesha's guidance, wisdom and illumination.

Meaning: The mantra means, “We meditate upon the one-tusked Lord with the curved trunk. May Lord Ganesha illuminate and guide our minds.”

Significance: This mantra is traditionally associated with wisdom, clarity of thought and deeper understanding. It can be recited during meditation, personal prayer or Ganesha Chaturthi worship.

How to Chant Ganesha Chaturthi Mantras

Ganesha mantras can be recited during your Ganesha Chaturthi Puja or at a quiet time when you can pray without distractions. Choose a clean and peaceful space, sit comfortably and chant the mantra at a steady pace while paying attention to both its words and meaning.

Those who follow a mala-based practice may traditionally recite a mantra 108 times. However, maintaining a particular count is not essential for everyone. The focus can instead be on chanting with sincerity, concentration and devotion.

You can choose one mantra that resonates with your prayer or include multiple chants as part of your Ganesha Chaturthi worship. The festival offers an opportunity to pause, pray and seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for wisdom, clarity and an auspicious path ahead.