Preparing for Ganesh Puja? Here is a complete list of essential Puja Samagri, including the Ganesha idol, flowers, Durva grass, Modak, fruits, Kalash, coconut, diya, incense and other items needed for the traditional worship.

Ganesh Puja is an important part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with devotees welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes with prayers, rituals and offerings. Having all the required Puja Samagri ready beforehand can make the worship process more organised and peaceful.

From the idol and kalash to flowers, fruits, sweets and other offerings, several items are traditionally used during Ganesh Puja. While the exact requirements may differ depending on family traditions and the type of Puja being performed, the following list covers the commonly used items.

Ganesh Puja Samagri List

1. Lord Ganesha Idol

A Ganesha idol is the main item required for the Puja. Devotees traditionally place the idol on a clean platform or chowki before beginning the rituals.

2. Puja Chowki

A small wooden chowki or platform is used to place the Ganesha idol. It can be decorated with a clean cloth, flowers or other traditional decorations.

3. Red or Yellow Cloth

A clean red or yellow cloth can be placed on the Puja chowki. An additional piece of cloth may also be offered to Lord Ganesha.

4. Kalash

A kalash filled with clean water is commonly kept during Puja. It may be decorated with mango leaves and a coconut, depending on the family's ritual practices.

5. Coconut

Coconut is an important offering in many Hindu Puja rituals. It can also be placed on top of the kalash during the worship.

6. Mango Leaves

Fresh mango leaves are traditionally used for decorating the kalash and as part of the Puja arrangement.

7. Flowers

Fresh flowers are offered to Lord Ganesha during the Puja. Red flowers are particularly popular in Ganesha worship.

8. Durva Grass

Durva, a type of sacred grass, is considered especially significant in Lord Ganesha worship. It is traditionally offered to the deity during Puja.

9. Modak

Modak is one of the most popular offerings associated with Lord Ganesha. Homemade or store-bought modaks can be offered as prasad.

10. Fruits

Fresh fruits such as bananas, apples, pomegranates and coconuts can be included in the Puja offerings.

11. Panchamrit

Panchamrit is traditionally prepared using ingredients such as milk, curd, honey, ghee and sugar. It is commonly used during Hindu Puja rituals.

12. Diya

A diya or traditional oil lamp is lit during Puja. Ghee or oil can be used according to family tradition.

13. Incense Sticks

Agarbatti or incense sticks may be lit during the Puja to create a devotional atmosphere.

14. Camphor

Camphor is commonly used during the Aarti performed at the end of the Puja.

15. Roli or Kumkum

Roli, kumkum or sindoor can be used during the Tilak ritual as part of the worship.

16. Akshat

Rice grains, commonly referred to as Akshat, are traditionally used during different stages of the Puja.

17. Sandalwood

Sandalwood paste or chandan may be used for applying Tilak to the Ganesha idol.

18. Sacred Thread

A cotton sacred thread, or Kalava, may be used during the Puja according to traditional rituals.

19. Betel Leaves and Betel Nuts

Betel leaves and supari are commonly included among offerings during Hindu Puja ceremonies.

20. Puja Thali

A Puja thali can be used to arrange items such as kumkum, rice, flowers, diya and other essentials in one place.

Other Items You May Need

Depending on the Puja method followed by your family or priest, you may also require:

Ganga Jal or sacred water

Ghee

Honey

Milk

Curd

Sugar

Janeu Mauli or Kalava

Dry fruits

Sweets

Coins

Turmeric

Cotton wicks

Aarti lamp

Matchbox

Clean water

How to Prepare for Ganesh Puja

It is helpful to collect and organise the Puja Samagri before the rituals begin. Keep the Ganesha idol, Puja thali, offerings, flowers and other items in a clean space. Fresh fruits, flowers and food offerings should ideally be arranged shortly before the Puja.

The exact list of Ganesh Puja Samagri can vary according to regional customs, family traditions and the specific rituals being followed. If a priest is conducting the Puja, devotees can also confirm the required items beforehand to ensure that nothing essential is missed.

With the Puja Samagri prepared in advance, devotees can focus on the prayers and rituals while seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings for wisdom, prosperity, happiness and the removal of obstacles.