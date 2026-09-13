Explore the best Ganesh Puja songs and beautiful poems for Ganesh Chaturthi. From devotional aartis and traditional chants to heartfelt poetry, these selections can add devotion, joy and a festive spirit to your Ganesh celebrations.

If you want an article similar to the earlier Ganesh Chaturthi pieces, you can structure it around **10 devotional songs and poems** that are commonly suitable for Ganesh Puja and celebrations.

# Top 10 Ganesh Puja Songs and Poems for Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with prayers, devotional songs, chants and cultural programmes dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Singing Ganesh bhajans and reciting poems during the festival can add a devotional touch to the celebrations at home, temples and pandals. From traditional aartis to simple poems about Lord Ganesha, there are many options for devotees to include in their celebrations.

Here are 10 popular Ganesh Puja songs and beautiful poem ideas

1.Ganpati Bappa Morya

“Ganpati Bappa Morya” is one of the most recognisable chants associated with Lord Ganesha. It is commonly heard during Ganesh Chaturthi processions, pujas and visarjan celebrations. The chant expresses devotion and reverence towards Ganpati Bappa.

2. Sukhkarta Dukhharta

“Sukhkarta Dukhharta” is a traditional Marathi aarti dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The devotional song praises Ganesha as the remover of sorrow and the giver of happiness. It is frequently sung during Ganesh Puja and aarti ceremonies.

3. Jai Ganesh Deva

“Jai Ganesh Deva” is a well-known Hindi Ganesh aarti. It praises Lord Ganesha and seeks his blessings for prosperity, happiness and the removal of obstacles. The aarti is commonly included in household Ganesh Puja.

4. Ganesh Gayatri Mantra

The Ganesh Gayatri Mantra is another devotional choice for Ganesh Chaturthi. Devotees chant it during prayers while seeking wisdom, strength and divine blessings from Lord Ganesha.

5. Shendur Lal Chadhayo

“Shendur Lal Chadhayo” is a traditional Ganesh aarti that describes the divine appearance of Lord Ganesha. It is particularly associated with Marathi devotional traditions and is often sung during Ganesh celebrations.

6. Deva Shree Ganesha

“Deva Shree Ganesha” is a popular devotional song that has become widely associated with Ganesh celebrations. Its energetic music makes it suitable for cultural programmes and festive gatherings during Ganesh Chaturthi.

7. Ganesh Chaturthi Poem on Bappa

Bappa comes with joy and grace,

Bringing happiness to every place.

With folded hands, we seek his light,

To guide our hearts and make things right.

Remove our worries, bless us all,

Be with us whenever we call.

Ganpati Bappa, stay near,

Fill our lives with love and cheer.

8. Little Ganesha Poem for Children

Little Ganesha, wise and kind,

With blessings for every heart and mind.

Big ears to hear, bright eyes to see,

Bring happiness to our family.

With your modaks and gentle smile,

Make every moment bright awhile.

Dear Bappa, bless us every day,

Guide our steps along the way.

9. Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration Poem

The drums are loud, the lights are bright,

Bappa arrives with joy tonight.

Flowers bloom and diyas glow,

As devotees gather row by row.

With prayers and songs, the festival starts,

Ganesha fills our homes and hearts.

May wisdom, peace and happiness stay,

As we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi today.

10. Farewell Poem for Ganesh Visarjan

With heavy hearts, we say goodbye,

As Bappa leaves beneath the sky.

The celebrations may come to an end,

But your blessings with us remain.

Come back soon, dear Ganpati Bappa,

Fill our lives with joy and laughter.

Until we meet another year,

Your name will always remain dear.

How to Use Ganesh Puja Songs and Poems

These songs and poems can be included during Ganesh Puja, aarti, school or college cultural programmes, society celebrations and family gatherings. Children can also recite simple Ganesh poems as part of festive activities.

Devotional songs can be played during the morning or evening puja, while poems can be used for cultural performances, greeting cards, social media posts or Ganesh Chaturthi competitions.