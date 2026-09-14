A huge number of devotees visited the Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore for Ganesh Chaturthi. The deity was adorned with gold ornaments worth Rs 7 crore and diamond-studded eyes, offered after nearly 30 years, as per the temple priest.

A huge number of devotees thronged the famous Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Monday to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The district administration and police made elaborate security arrangements at the temple to ensure the smooth movement of devotees and facilitate hassle-free darshan. Security personnel were deployed at key points around the temple, while arrangements were made to regulate the movement of devotees and manage the rush.

Collector Offers Prayers, Hails Lord's Blessings

Indore Collector Shivam Verma also reached the temple, offered prayers and performed aarti on the occasion, praying that the lord shower his blessings on everyone. “Today, it is an auspicious occasion Ganesh Chaturthi and all devotees have come to seek blessings of the deity with full devotion. Lord Ganpati’s blessings have always been upon our city. It is because of his blessings that our city remains prosperous and number one. We all pray that his blessings continue to remain with us,” Verma told ANI.

He added, “The temple management committee is continuously making efforts to ensure that devotees get easy and convenient darshan. Several renovation works are currently underway and we will complete them soon so that devotees can have a better darshan experience here.”

Speaking about the special adornment of the deity, the Collector said that the blessings of Khajrana Ganesh ji always remained upon the city and devotees also participated in his adornment with great enthusiasm and love. “The divine sight of the special adornment seen today is the result of the efforts made by all devotees. We pray that the blessings of Baba Ganpati ji continue in the same manner. Jai Shri Ganesh,” he added.

Deity Adorned with Gold and Diamonds

The deity was given a special adornment with gold ornaments, jewellery and diamond-studded accessories. The temple authorities said the diamond-studded eyes were also offered to the lord, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations. “At the world-famous Shri Ganesh Temple Khajrana, Lord Ganesha Maharaj was first given a Panchamrit abhishek and then specially adorned. Lord Ganesha Maharaj has been adorned with gold ornaments and a gold crown worth around Rs 7 crore. Diamond-studded eyes have also been offered to Lord Ganesha Maharaj. These diamond-studded eyes have been offered to the deity after around 25-30 years. It appears as if Lord Ganesha Maharaj is showering his blessings on all devotees and looking upon everyone,” said Ashok Bhatt, temple priest.

He added that around 2.5 to 3 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha on the occasion. (ANI)