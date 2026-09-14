Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extended Ganesh Chaturthi wishes and prayed for prosperity and success. On Hindi Diwas, she called for Hindi to grow as a language of knowledge, governance, technology and innovation.

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta sent her best wishes to the residents of Delhi and the nation on the occasions of Ganesh Chaturthi and Hindi Diwas. In her greetings, she emphasized the spiritual value of Ganesh Chaturthi and the importance of the Hindi language in the fields of education, administration, technological advancements, and innovations.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister sought blessings from Lord Ganesha for happiness, prosperity, success, and well-being of one and all. On Hindi Diwas, she appealed for developing the language with its cultural values being attached with the future needs.

Ganesh Chaturthi: CM Rekha Gupta Prays for Happiness and Prosperity

Starting with the words of "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah," the Chief Minister referred to Lord Ganesha who is considered as the God of removal of obstacles and is worshipped before undertaking any auspicious task.

She sought blessings from Lord Ganesha for prosperity and happiness in the lives of people. It was also her prayer that obstacles in the way of people be removed and that their hard work and endeavors prove successful.

Gupta referred to the Ganesh Chaturthi as one of the major festivals for the devotees to portray their dedication to God Ganesha. The festival is celebrated all over India with people adopting their own local traditions to celebrate the festival. She ended her message with the traditional slogan "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Hindi Diwas: Rekha Gupta on the Changing Role of Hindi

In the Hindi Diwas, Gupta emphasized the role of the language in uniting people with traditions and generations. She emphasized that the language continues to be one of the main means of communication despite the fact that it now plays a greater role not only in cultural and traditional contexts but also in the context of technology and the digital age.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the contribution of Hindi to India's rich literary and cultural heritage as well as its role in the major historical periods of the country's development.

CM Urges Hindi to Become a Language of the Future

Gupta highlighted the fact that the language of Hindi should not be perceived merely from the perspective of culture and traditions. Instead, she emphasized the necessity of making efforts towards increasing its presence in such spheres as knowledge, governance, technology, and innovation.

At the same time, she pointed out the importance of new technologies and involvement of young people in pushing Hindi further. Her speech was centered on the need to provide more opportunities for the language in the world of modern technologies.

Thus, CM's messages managed to unite the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi with wishes for success and cultural significance of Hindi in the country's future.